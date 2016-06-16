Design Inspirations and Ideas from Commune

The kitchen and courtyard are covered with cement tile custom-stamped with a pattern borrowed from French kitchens of the 1940s. The off-white and off-black have an aged patina—“an effect we love,” says Commune partner Pamela Shamshiri.

The kitchen stools are originals from midcentury California designers Van Keppel-Green. Commune found them at Reform Gallery, then re-covered the seats in “Root Beer” leather from Edelman. “The stools are amazingly proportioned, so the back hits in just the right spot and the footrest is perfect,” Shamshiri says.