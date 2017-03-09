Democratic National Convention Desserts

For Barack Obama
Inspired by Obama’s childhood years in Indonesia—and his childhood nickname, “Barry”—chefs at Denver’s Ritz Carlton are serving a straw-barry and Indonesian-vanilla bean consommé. Whole vanilla beans also flavor F&W’s cooling strawberry-red wine sorbet.
For Barack Obama For dessert, Jennifer Jasinski of Denver’s Rioja and Bistro Vendôme would send the Democratic presidential nominee to another Denver favorite, Marco’s Coal-Fired Pizza on Larimer Street. “I’ve been told Obama likes pizza,” she says, “I enjoyed a pizza at Marco’s that they bake with Nutella in the center.” Sadly F&W has no recipes for Nutella pizza, but these crispy-edged Brown-Butter Crêpes with Nutella and Jam come close. GO TO RECIPE
For Michelle Obama While the Ritz-Carlton in Denver will be serving convention guests shortbread cookies made from the potential future First Lady’s own recipe, chef Jennifer Jasinski would love to serve the woman herself Rioja’s version from pastry chef Eric Dale: lemon-anise shortbread-cookie sandwiches with Colorado honey ice cream and black mission figs. In F&W’s version, anise-scented shortbread cookies provide a crumbly, buttery accompaniment for a rich compote of dried cherries.GO TO RECIPE
For Hillary Clinton “Since she’s rumored to be a chocolate lover, I think she’d like our s’mores pot de crème with organic house-made graham crackers and homemade marshmallows,” says chef Jennifer Jasinski. Whether New York Senator or regular citizen, chocolate lovers may also take to F&W’s semifreddo s’mores with marshmallow fluff ice cream and salted milk-chocolate sauce. GO TO RECIPE
For Bill Clinton What would Rioja chef Jennifer Jasinski serve the 42st President for dessert? “No question: pastry chef Eric Dale’s signature homemade doughnuts with raspberry-mascarpone filling,” she says. “They’re the talk of the town for Sunday brunch!” Raspberry jam is the perfect accompaniment for F&W’s fluffy bomboloni, a fancy Italian name for donut holes.GO TO RECIPE
