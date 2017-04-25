Democratic National Convention Cocktails

For Barack Obama
“You have to serve something blue for the Dems,” says Jennifer Jasinski, the chef at Denver’s popular Rioja restaurant and Bistro Vendôme. “I’d offer Obama something we’ve created at Rioja, the Obamarama: blueberry-infused Colorado Silver Tree vodka and lemonade.” F&W’s non-alcoholic plum-blueberry spritzers are spiked with bay leaves; add blueberry-infused vodka as desired.
For Barack Obama
Staying with the blue-state theme, at Denver’s new Ritz Carlton, bartender TJ Caulfield invented the Changing Tide, mixing blue curaçao with limoncello and blueberry-infused vodka, to serve to some of the anticipated 12,000 convention week visitors to the Ritz’s new Elway’s Downtown restaurant. In F&W’s Pacific Breeze, curaçao colors lemonade spiked with black currant vodka.
For Hillary Clinton
“I think Rioja’s Yuzu Margarita would be terrific for the Senator,” says chef Jennifer Jasinski. “I always have a bigger smile after a margarita, and she looks better when she smiles.” Here’s a citrusy yuzu-based cocktail from F&W that makes us grin.
For Michelle Obama
“I’d mix Michelle Obama a Tea Tini, with Charbay green tea vodka and ginger-infused syrup,” says chef Jennifer Jasinski. Charby green tea vodka is the key ingredient in F&W’s equally soothing Zen Sangria.
For Howard Dean
For the ebullient chairman of the Democratic party, Jennifer Jasinski’s bartenders have concocted a mix of kaffir lime vodka, lychee fruit, and passion fruit juice they’re calling the “Dean & Delicious.” Lychee nectar makes F&W’s Lychee Gimlet about as refreshing.
For Bill Clinton
“Bill Clinton’s a good ol’ southern boy, so for him we should have some moonshine,” Rioja chef Jennifer Jasinski says. “We make a Lemon Quencher with gin, cava and house-made limoncello (made with Everclear).” Now that’s a strong drink. For a slightly lighter version, try F&W’s Limoncello Collins.
For the Press
For members of the media, Ritz-Carlton bartender TJ Caulfield has cooked up a Media Madness cocktail, pouring rum over muddled mint and grapefruit wedges. Grapefruit can easily substitute for the pomelo in F&W’s similarly rum-based Pomelo-Mint Mojito.