"If your dish is really straightforward, like braised meat and roasted vegetables, you have to start with truly amazing ingredients or you won't end up with anything special," says chef Troy MacLarty, reflecting his training at ingredient-driven Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California. MacLarty says you can substitute any sweet winter squash for the sometimes hard-to-find delicata; if you're using a variety with a thicker skin, like butternut, be sure to peel it before roasting.