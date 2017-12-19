A day in Bernstein’s Miami can take you from the quiet galleries of a downtown museum to the sensual energy of a neon-lit dance floor.

Miami is known internationally as a mecca for avant garde artists, thanks in large part to the success of the annual Art Basel festival. But when the fair’s not in town, culture hounds know to head to the Pérez—a true cathedral of contemporary works, spread out over 200,000 square feet of bay-front space in downtown Miami. You don’t even have to go inside to have a good time; Bernstein often brings her four-year-old son to the Pérez to roam the grounds and admire the magnificent hanging gardens, installed by French botanist Patrick Blanc. Pérez Art Museum Miami: 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org

