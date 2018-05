We all know that what’s in the bottle matters way more than what’s on the bottle, but sometimes you want something that’s nice to look at, too. A few weeks ago, a friend texted me for recommendations for “adorable but good wines; a couple reds, a couple whites.” As per the usual, I forgot to respond. But now here’s that list! A whole dozen delicious wines (all under $25) that will make tables, parties and poolsides look better. —Megan Krigbaum