T.W. Graham & Co., a small neighborhood cafe and family low-country restaurant in the teeny town of McClellanville, South Carolina serves the best coconut pie of its kind--not too fancy, not complicated--and it tastes like someone's mother made it, assuming your mom loved coconut pie and made it all the time. Food has that power: It's a connector, a universal, and while I know that in my head, I don't always feel it in my heart. That day, though, there was no misunderstanding at all. –Andrew Zimmern