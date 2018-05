Not to be confused with curry powder (the premixed spice blend dating back to the British colonists), the dish curry originated on the Indian subcontinent. Most recipes feature copious individual spices, herbs and chiles, and many (but not all) are saucy. This variation from the state of Kerala in southwest India isn’t simmered with the north’s rich dairy (no yogurt or cream). It’s lighter but deeply flavored with the hallmarks of the region’s coastal cooking: shredded coconut, fresh curry leaves, mustard seeds, and raw rice toasted and used like a spice.