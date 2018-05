"Crudité is one trend from the '80s I wish would make a big comeback," says food blogger Pim Techamuanvivit. She invariably uses produce from David Kinch's Love Apple Farm in Santa Cruz County, California; in colder weather, that might be radishes, asparagus and baby carrots, served with a simple dip like this tarragon-spiked crème fraîche. Although Pim usually serves the vegetables whole, occasionally she'll slice them paper-thin on a mandoline and toss the strips together.