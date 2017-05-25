Cowboy Cuisine

By doctoring three different types and sizes of canned beans with barbecue sauce and bacon, Adam Perry Lang creates an outrageously good version of baked beans. He often cooks his beans over a fire in a cast-iron casserole but we adapted the recipe for baking in an indoor oven.
Chris Cosentino spices his bison strip loin with juniper, since juniper berries often grow where bison graze; the bison can also be replaced with a beef strip loin. For putting a good crust on a juicy steak, Cosentino says, "A hot stone is awesome!" Sometimes known as cooking a la plancha, the method requires heating a smooth stone or cast-iron griddle over hot coals, creating a surface ideal for searing, no oil required. Pizza stones work well here.
Chiles rellenos (literally, stuffed chiles) are a classic Tex-Mex dish of roasted poblanos filled with cheese or meat, then battered and fried. For his version, Tim Love scoops succotash into poblanos, then grills the chiles rellenos in a cast-iron pot for smokiness.
Ten hours on the grill with a slather, a rub and a mop give this brisket an extraordinarily robust flavor. Paul Kirk's recipe calls for a whole packer brisket, which includes both the flat (the larger, leaner portion) as well as the point (the smaller, fattier part for the burnt ends). When slicing the brisket, cut perpendicular to the grain to keep the meat juicy.
This is a lighter take on classic huevos rancheros, which can include plenty of refried black beans. In his version, Neal Fraser uses simmered whole white beans; here, the beans are mashed with ham to form the base of the dish, then piled with corn tortillas, fried eggs and queso fresco before broiling. A warm tomato salsa tops it all off.