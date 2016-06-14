Coolest Crowdfunded Food Projects

Pitch: Brooklyn Soda Works began in the home kitchen of artist Caroline Mak and chemist Antonio Ramos, when they were experimenting with homemade ginger beer. They found that the best results came from fresh-pressed juice, and their vision for a soda company was born.

Campaign: Mak and Ramos offered free sodas, tote bags and hand-printed original soda recipes to those who pledged during their 42-day Kickstarter campaign.

Success: The couple raised $2,849—more than $1,000 over their goal—which helped them relocate to a large warehouse space and buy equipment to make large batches of their creatively flavored sodas (raspberry-green peppercorn, red currant-shiso). A variety of New York bars and restaurants, including Blue Hill and Untitled at the Whitney Museum, now offer the soda on tap. brooklynsodaworks.com