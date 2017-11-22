Cookbook Gifts

These beautiful, informative cookbooks, from authors as diverse as Jim Lahey and Yotam Ottolenghi, make wonderful gifts.

Food & Wine
Market Cooking

New York Times columnist and Chez Panisse alum David Tanis brings his local, seasonal ethos to globally inspired recipes from Oaxaca to Tuscany to Beirut in his latest book. $40 on amazon.com

The Sullivan Street Bakery Cookbook

Jim Lahey’s new tome is full of the classics that have earned his New York City bakery icon status, including pizzas and breads, like a no-fuss sourdough that’s a cinch to make at home. $35 on amazon.com

Rasika

A guide to reinvented Indian dishes–squash samosas, eggplant and sweet potato lasagna–that make this DC restaurant so beloved. $35 on amazon.com

Simple Fare

Each recipe in this book (part of a two-volume series) includes two variations to make the most of what’s available at the market. The approachable dishes and less-is-more styling and photography make it the perfect starter kit for aspiring cooks. $35 on amazon.com

Bread Is Gold

Star chef Massimo Bottura takes on food waste in his new book, with inspiring recipes from him and famous friends like Mario Batali. Learn how to turn imperfect vegetables into a flavor-packed soup and make killer bread pudding from leftover panettone. $40 on amazon.com

Myers + Chang At Home

Get tips on mastering dumplings and dan dan noodles from the supertalented chefs at one of our favorite Boston spots. $32 on amazon.com

Sweet

Yotam Ottolenghi tackles dessert with the same soul-nourishing approach he brings to all of his food. Recipes include Middle Eastern–inflected treats as well as decadent classics. $35 on amazon.com

The Farm Cooking School

After leaving New York City for a Pennsylvania farm, food writer and TV chef Ian Knauer is living a city-dweller’s fantasy. His new book includes confidence-boosting lessons from the farm’s school. $35 on amazon.com

