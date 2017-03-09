Color-Blocking

These vibrant designs feature bamboo utensils and gold-dipped glassware.
“This brilliant dining table folds up to become a narrow console.” $1,275; steuartpadwick.com.—Christine Quinlan
These cutting boards are handmade in Philadelphia by Lostine, using wood grown locally in Pennsylvania. anthropologie.com
These affordable and eco-friendly utensils are available in seven different colors and are made of organically grown bamboo. corebamboo.com
Lolo flatware combines stainless steel with black resin for an elegant and modern table setting. shopgrounded.com
The gilded Midas Collection was created by Front, a collective of four Swedish designers. dwr.com