Collard Greens

Tender collard greens appear in a variety of wonderful holiday side dishes, whether creamed or braised with cider and ham.

Collard Cobbler with Cornmeal Biscuits

Cornmeal biscuits make a delicious crust for these smoky, spicy collard greens.

Collard Greens with Fennel and Orange Butter

Fennel brings brightness to hearty collards, while a rich orange butter adds a touch of luxury.

Creamed Collard Greens with Parmesan Crumbs

Bake the greens in individual dishes for a more sophisticated presentation.

Creamed Collard Greens

This is a Southern interpretation of French creamed spinach. The collards add a pleasant bitterness to this lush side dish, but it's important to shred them finely before you simmer them in the cream or they'll never get tender.

Cider-Braised Collards with Ham

Ham brings richness to collard greens, while apple cider adds a touch of fruitiness.

