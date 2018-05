Alex Vasiliou has been behind the counter since 1973, slicing up the makings of Greek sandwich dreams. When I was younger, I used to meet my buddies there every weekend: It was our church. Alex's daughter Helen would bust our chops about our love lives and his wife, Sue, would jump on the opportunity to set us up with a "nice Greek girl." Alex inevitably rolled his eyes and gave us a shot of ouzo for our time. Oh, by the way: The gyros are ridiculous. sebastiansgyros.com