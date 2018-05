At their San Antonio restaurant, Mixtli, F&W Best New Chefs 2017 Rico Torres and Diego Galicia rotate their menu based on different regions of Mexico. These addictive sandwiches are a nod to Galicia’s hometown of Toluca, close to Mexico City. He says that molletes are incredibly popular for breakfast or dinner, and are pretty much available on every menu around the city. “The most traditional ones are chorizo,” he says, “mainly because Toluca is the chorizo capital of Mexico, and we Toluqueños are referred to as chorizeros.”