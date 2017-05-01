Chic Chinese Gifts

Beautiful gifts, from a hand-painted ceramic tumbler to sleek soup spoons.
Inspired by Mastering The Art of Chinese Cooking
With a focus on classic dishes, techniques and equipment, Eileen Yin-Fei Lo simplifies Chinese food with more than 100 accessible recipes. $34, amazon.com.
Adapted from Eileen Yin-Fei Lo's Mastering the Art of Chinese Cooking, this sweet-hot sauce works with any fresh red chile.
A sophisticated take on Chinese soup spoons.
$19.50 for 2; citenyc.com.
The "New East" stoneware set brings takeout home.
$30; amazon.com.
"Chinatown" salt and pepper holders are hand painted in rich blue and Chinese red. $45; homejameseasthampton.com.
The Fissler wok has a flat bottom, so it heats quickly and evenly.
$250; fisslerstore.com.
Soule's hand-painted cup makes cherry-blossom season a year-round event.
$13; etsy.com.
The porcelain "Lattice" collection from Urban Oasis has a bold raised border. $16; globaltable.com.