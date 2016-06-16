Chefs' Favorite Dishes of 2013

Some of the country’s best chefs reveal their favorite bites of the year.
Oyster, Pork Belly and Kimchi at Benu, San Francisco
Picked by Anita Lo: “I was really impressed with the technique. He took kimchi liquid and set it in gelatin and dehydrates it so it looks like stained glass and is really crispy. It shattered.”
Crudo at Costata, New York
Picked by Josh Capon.
Cheeseburger at Au Cheval, Chicago
Picked by Hugh Acheson.
Beef Tartare at Estela, New York
Picked by Francis Derby: “It has crispy sunchokes folded in. I still think about that dish. It's so fucking good—I'm sorry, so damned good. I want to steal it but I can't, because Ignacio will know and he'll call me.”
Okonomiyaki at Xiao Bao Biscuit, Charleston, SC
Picked by Barbara Lynch.
Razor Clams with Almond and Garlic at Atera NYC
Picked by Johnny Iuzzini.
Hot Smoked Local Salmon at The Willows Inn on Lummi Island,
Picked by Andrew Carmellini: “It was on a piece of slate, a perfectly cooked piece of hot local salmon. That was freaking incredible and made me completely jealous.”
Burnt Beet Sauce with Yogurt Sorbet at Contra, New York
Picked by Johnny Iuzzini.
Maryland Crab Okonomiyaki at Pabu, Baltimore
Picked by Clayton Miller.
Roasted Pork Shoulder at Pok Pok NY
Picked by Kristen Kish.
Farm Lettuces at Calliope, New York
Picked by Caroline Fidanza: “A salad with leafy greens, feta, scallions and a pickle-y vinaigrette element. It was perfect, and really big.”
Mezzi Rigatoni Amatriciana at Roscioli, Rome
Picked by Mario Batali: “That was the best thing I had this year.”
