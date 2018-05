“Joyful House looks like a typical Chinese restaurant,” explains Jordan Kahn of L.A.’s Red Medicine. “It’s enormous, with a lazy Susan on every table, live seafood, et cetera. But it’s absolutely incredible. For my birthday last year, my girlfriend and I drove the four hours to Las Vegas from L.A. to eat here.” He recommends the Peking duck on presentation alone: “First is the breast is carved table-side and served in steamed buns with hoisin, cucumber and scallion. Then they ask you what you’d like prepared with the legs.” Go for the crystal lettuce wraps with chopped leg and thigh meat, cooked with water chestnuts, chili and fermented black beans. And don’t miss the chili crab and salt-and-pepper lobster. They’re “two of the best dishes ever, just epic.” joyfulhouselv.com