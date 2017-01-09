Chef Jason Franey's Recipes Made Easy

Jason Franey demystifies cooking with his easy techniques and delicious meals, including black cod, crab cakes, and roasted salmon.

Black Cod: Chef Way

At Canlis, Jason Franey gently smokes small squares of cod over applewood chips until just cooked.

Black Cod: Easy Way

Broiling Option: Instead of smoking cod, as Franey does, brush full-size portions of the fish with Dijon mustard and broil until crisp outside and silky within.

Olive Swap: Jason Franey uses hard-to-find Taggiasca olives. Instead, try easy-to-buy green or brown olives; microwaving them in olive oil makes them crispy.

Crab Cakes: Chef Way

Jason Franey serves his crab cake with curry aioli (there's a curry-powder garnish on the plate, too).

Crab Cakes: Easy Way

At home, a fast curry mayo works instead.

Roasted Salmon: Chef Way

Jason Franey sets salmon on a wine-spiked mushroom puree.

Roasted Salmon: Easy Way

Instead of a mushroom puree, top the fish with mushrooms sautéed in red wine.

