Chef Jason Franey's Recipes Made Easy

Jason Franey demystifies cooking with his easy techniques and delicious meals, including black cod, crab cakes, and roasted salmon.
At Canlis, Jason Franey gently smokes small squares of cod over applewood chips until just cooked.
Broiling Option: Instead of smoking cod, as Franey does, brush full-size portions of the fish with Dijon mustard and broil until crisp outside and silky within.
Olive Swap: Jason Franey uses hard-to-find Taggiasca olives. Instead, try easy-to-buy green or brown olives; microwaving them in olive oil makes them crispy.
Jason Franey serves his crab cake with curry aioli (there's a curry-powder garnish on the plate, too).
At home, a fast curry mayo works instead.
Jason Franey sets salmon on a wine-spiked mushroom puree.
Instead of a mushroom puree, top the fish with mushrooms sautéed in red wine.