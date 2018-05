Chef Faia of Casa do Povo in my family’s village in the central Beira Alta region makes my favorite version of this classic dish, Bacalhau á Narcisa. He fries salt cod just until it’s crunchy around the edges but still juicy in the center, then smothers it with a tangy tomato-onion sauce and serves it with slabs of fried potatoes. I’ve been eating his iconic version all my life because he was the same chef who cooked at the Portuguese-American Club in my Connecticut hometown. No joke. He moved back to the village to retire and couldn’t stop cooking. On Friday and Saturday nights, he sets up shop in my village’s social hall and cooks off the cuff. He always has his signature bacalhau á narcisa and then makes dishes based on whatever’s fresh at the market. When I ate there on this trip, he also threw a ton of perfectly grilled seafood on my platter: dorade, perca, cuttlefish, octopus. He’d do the same for you. Rua Direita 60, Ferreiros do Dão