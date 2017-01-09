Chardonnay Pairings

Drawing from a wealth of hearty recipes and the expertise of sommeliers, we matched up seasonal dishes and delicious wine.

2009 Alta Maria Vineyards Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay

Half the wine for this white is aged in stainless steel, which focuses its tangerine-lime flavors.

Pairing: Roast Chicken with Tangerines

2010 Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay

The winery's buttery, generously oaked top white is more vibrant than usual, thanks to a cool summer in 2010.

Pairing: Salmon Rillettes

2010 De Morgenzon DMZ Chardonnay

De Morgenzon makes one of South Africa's greatest Chenin Blancs, and some stellar bargains under its DMZ label. This oaky, lively Chardonnay is a top pick.

Pairing: Asparagus and Bok-Choy Frittata

2010 Foxglove Chardonnay

A secret to this tropical-inflected Chardonnay's lively, juicy flavors—and its low price—is no oak aging.

Pairing: Smoked-Trout Salad with Mustard Dressing

2009 Petaluma Piccadilly Valley Chardonnay

A ripely styled Chardonnay for the cool Adelaide Hills region, this white is loaded with citrus and nectarine.

Pairing: Squid in Tamarind Brown Butter with Green Mango

2010 J.M. Boillot Montagny Premier Cru

Montagny is a subzone of the Côte Challonnaise region in Burgundy, a source of strong values—like this juicy, green apple-driven bottling.

Pairing: Buttery Crab Bread Pudding

2010 Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay

A full-bodied white such as a Chardonnay from California will be delightful with the crab. Try to find one that isn't too oaky—just full of the taste of ripe fruit like Noble Vines' tropical bottling.

Pairing: Crab Cakes with Horseradish Cream

2011 Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay

One of the most popular Chardonnays in America, KJ’s Vintner’s Reserve also happens to be remarkably good: rich without being fat, with ripe apricot and citrus notes.

Pairing: Salmon Steaks with Curried Fennel-Wine Sauce

2010 Talley Vineyards Rincon Vineyard Chardonnay

There’s a sneaky intensity to this masterful Chardonnay, which comes from a hillside vineyard in the Arroyo Grande Valley area.

Pairing: Chicken Dijon

