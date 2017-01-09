Chardonnay Pairings

Drawing from a wealth of hearty recipes and the expertise of sommeliers, we matched up seasonal dishes and delicious wine.
Half the wine for this white is aged in stainless steel, which focuses its tangerine-lime flavors.
Pairing: Roast Chicken with Tangerines
The winery's buttery, generously oaked top white is more vibrant than usual, thanks to a cool summer in 2010.
Pairing: Salmon Rillettes
De Morgenzon makes one of South Africa's greatest Chenin Blancs, and some stellar bargains under its DMZ label. This oaky, lively Chardonnay is a top pick.
Pairing: Asparagus and Bok-Choy Frittata
A secret to this tropical-inflected Chardonnay's lively, juicy flavors—and its low price—is no oak aging.
Pairing: Smoked-Trout Salad with Mustard Dressing
A ripely styled Chardonnay for the cool Adelaide Hills region, this white is loaded with citrus and nectarine.
Pairing: Squid in Tamarind Brown Butter with Green Mango
Montagny is a subzone of the Côte Challonnaise region in Burgundy, a source of strong values—like this juicy, green apple-driven bottling.
Pairing: Buttery Crab Bread Pudding
A full-bodied white such as a Chardonnay from California will be delightful with the crab. Try to find one that isn't too oaky—just full of the taste of ripe fruit like Noble Vines' tropical bottling.
Pairing: Crab Cakes with Horseradish Cream
One of the most popular Chardonnays in America, KJ’s Vintner’s Reserve also happens to be remarkably good: rich without being fat, with ripe apricot and citrus notes.
Pairing: Salmon Steaks with Curried Fennel-Wine Sauce
There’s a sneaky intensity to this masterful Chardonnay, which comes from a hillside vineyard in the Arroyo Grande Valley area.
Pairing: Chicken Dijon