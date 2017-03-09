Champagne Pairings for a New Year's Eve Party

Sparkling wine is a good match for fried foods, like these decadent potato pancakes, because the bubbles in the wine refresh your palate. Prosecco from Italy tends to be fairly inexpensive, which is great for entertaining.
"We created this dish as an homage to Jay-Z. He inspires us," says Mario Carbone about the rapper and cofounder of the Roc-A-Fella record label. "The original dish was named for John D. Rockefeller. He was money back then, and to us, Jay-Z is money in New York City now." Carbone and Rich Torrisi pair Jay-Z's favorite Champagne, Armand de Brignac (a.k.a. Ace of Spades), with this dish. Domaine Chandon's NV Brut Classic is also terrific and much, much less expensive.
2008 Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs
Consistently one of the country's best all-Chardonnay sparklers, this is made in a pure, refined style with firm acidity and white-fruit flavors.