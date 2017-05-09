Cesare Casella's delicious Italian recipes, from calamari salad with garlic bruschetta to almond-grappa cookies.
This dish originated in a hill town outside Rome called Amatrice. Authentic bucatini all'amatriciana is made with tomatoes, Pecorino and guanciale, a type of pork fat. Here pancetta is substituted for the guanciale.
The salad can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently, adding a few tablespoons of water before serving if the salad appears dry.
Literally translated, saltimbocca means "jump in the mouth," a clear indication of just how good this classic dish tastes.
The shrimp, beans and dressing can be refrigerated, separately, overnight. Toss just before serving.
These hard, crunchy cookies are meant for dunking in espresso or Vin Santo.