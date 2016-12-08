Caramelized Onion Recipes

Advertisement
2 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 11 © Eva Kolenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
By slow cooking onions in vegetable oil until they become a brownish color, you bring out the flavor in one of the most common ingredients in the kitchen. The bitterness of the onion is removed and a sweet a savory flavor is created. Once the process is complete, you can add your newly caramelized onions to many dishes such as dips, burgers and other main courses. Here is a collection of our favorite recipes for some more inspiration.