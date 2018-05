Polenske, who once owned an antiques shop in San Francisco, was inspired by famed antiques dealer Axel Vervoordt’s castle in Belgium: “I wanted a smaller version of that, a beautiful objet-filled space where people could hang out while tasting.” At Ma(i)sonry, visitors can perch on couches and chairs while trying wines from Blackbird and boutique wineries like Lail Vineyards and Brown Estate Vineyards.