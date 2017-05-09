Burgundy Pairings

The perfect dishes to pair with burgundy, from cauliflower and crab ravioli to a cherry tomato tart with basil.

Chicken Tikka

Omit the pathar ka phool and deghi mirch and use mustard seeds in place of the oil for a similarly pungent, wonderfully savory marinade.

Pairing: 2006 Domaine Dupont-Tisserandot Bourgogne Rouge

Cherry Tomato Tart with Basil

This marble-like tart is as tasty as it is stunning.

Pairing: 2007 Joseph Drouhin Laforet Chardonnay

Banh Cuon

Banh cuon ("rolling cake") are tender rice-flour crêpes filled with a luscious mix of pork and mushrooms and topped with fried shallots. Marcia Kiesel steams the stuffed crêpes in big batches on a baking sheet in the oven to get them on the table more quickly.

Pairing: 2006 Chanson Père & Fils Bourgogne Rouge

Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches

Daniel Humm's broiled open-face cheese sandwiches make a terrific snack or a decadent lunch. They evoke classic Swiss fondue because they combine bubbling hot Gruyère with white wine and kirsch, a cherry-flavored spirit.

Pairing: 2007 Domaine Arlaud Roncevie Bourgogne Rouge

Salmon with Roasted Shiitakes and Mushroom Sauce

In mushroom season, Jean-Georges Vongerichten makes this salmon dish with fresh porcinis. Mushrooms and mushroom syrup add intense flavor to the fish, which is seared until the skin is crisp and the flesh is barely cooked. Sliced jalapeño and lemon juice, sprinkled on just before serving, offset the salmon's richness and provide a little bite.

Pairing: 2006 Joseph Drouhin Chorey-les-Beaune

Cauliflower and Crab Ravioli

These impressive supersized ravioli are constructed with large rectangles of homemade pasta that are dotted with whole parsley leaves and filled with the unexpectedly alluring combination of crab and cauliflower.

Pairing: 2006 Domaine Laroche St-Martin Chablis

Chicken in Tarragon-Mustard Cream Sauce

F&W's Grace Parisi steals the flavors from a classic French pan sauce (mustard, tarragon, white wine and cream) for this quick chicken sauté.

Pairing: 2007 JJ Vincent Chardonnay

Chicken Breasts with Orzo, Carrots, Dill, and Sauce

Avgolemono sauce, a Greek contribution to the world’s cuisine, is a delicate blend of chicken broth, dill, and lemon, thickened lightly with egg. In the spring, asparagus would substitute beautifully for the carrots.

Pairing: 2007 Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuissé

Crispy Shrimp in Kataifi Crust

Produced with no oak, this polished white is defined by clean, crisp apple flavors, a fleshy texture and refreshing acidity; beautifully structured, it is a quaffable wine for everyday drinking.

Pairing: 2007 Domaine Talmard Mâcon-Chardonnay

