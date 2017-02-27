Burger Pairings

These delicious duos include lamb burgers with cilantro-yogurt sauce and a Rhône-style white blend.
Pairing: 2008 Maipe Malbec ($13)
This velvety Malbec has flavors that suggest freshly crushed berries.
Pairing: 2007 Newton Vineyard Red Label Chardonnay ($25)
This luscious Chardonnay is rich enough to pair with a beef burger.
Pairing: 2007 Isenhower Cellars Snapdragon ($17)
This Rhône-style white blend is excellent with lamb burgers.
Pairing: 2007 Joseph Carr Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($20)
The tannins in this blackberry-edged Cabernet will cut through the richness of a burger.
Pairing: 2008 Mulderbosch Rosé ($12)
Turkey burgers work well with this vibrant South African rosé.
Pairing: 2007 Oxford Landing South Australia Shiraz ($8)
This juicy, spicy Shiraz is a great value.
Pairing: 2006 Carmel Road Monterey Pinot Noir ($17)
Turkey burgers are fantastic with this fragrant, fruity Pinot Noir.
Pairing: 2007 King Estate Signature Pinot Gris ($16)
Pour this peach-inflected Pinot Gris alongside turkey burgers.