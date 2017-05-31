Building a Biryani

1 of 6 © David Malosh
Advertisement
2 of 6 © David Malosh
3 of 6 © David Malosh
Advertisement
4 of 6 © David Malosh
Advertisement
5 of 6 © David Malosh
Advertisement
6 of 6 © David Malosh
Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, making biryani is straightforward and can be done in stages. You can marinate the lamb overnight and cook it in advance—the onions, too. You can prepare the raita a day ahead as well. Assemble the entire dish and pop it in the oven a half-hour or so before you plan to serve it.