Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

These brussels sprouts recipes include the best ingredient ever: bacon. 

Food & Wine
Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

This hearty pasta dish is truly perfect in autumn, when Brussels sprouts are at their peak of flavor.

Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw with Bacon

Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Gruyère Frittata

This quick, hearty frittata makes a substantial meal, as it is loaded with crispy bacon and brussels sprouts.

Smoky Brussels Sprouts

Marc Meyer is a fan of much-maligned brussels sprouts. He sautés them with smoky bacon, then adds sour cream for richness.

Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta and Parmesan Flatbreads

Sara Vaughn, married to Vaughn Duffy winemaker Matt Duffy, loves adding brussels sprouts to just about anything. Here, she thinly slices her favorite vegetable and tosses it with pancetta and caramelized onions for a savory flatbread topping.

Brussels Sprouts with Onion and Bacon

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

