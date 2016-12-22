Breakfast Potatoes

These enticing Chilean potato puffs, known as papasduquesas, are a cross between mashed potatoes and french fries. Valeria Huneeus' granddaughters love picking up the little puffs with their hands and popping them into their mouths.
This cheesy frittata is the kind of dish--fast, flexible and easy to reheat--that Tom Valenti likes to have around for all kinds of holiday eating. "A frittata is just as good, or maybe better, at midnight," he says.
"I started making these fish cakes to use up leftover bits of salmon and potato," says Sera Pelle, who enjoys them for breakfast or dinner. "But my family began to request them so often, I make them from scratch now."