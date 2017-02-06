Breakfast Casserole Recipes

Instead of dirtying a number of bowls and dishes for the eggs, bacon, homefries and toast, just throw all of your ingredients into a casserole dish and bake. These easy recipes—from a cheesy grits casserole to baked blueberry quinoa—will give you plenty of ideas for your next crowd-pleasing breakfast.

Food & Wine
Christmas-Morning Casserole

This amazing make-ahead dish is a classic baked bread-and-egg casserole with bites of pepperoni, mushrooms and gooey cheese. It's as good for dinner as it is for breakfast.

Butternut Squash Casserole with Leeks, Prosciutto and Thyme

This luscious squash-studded bread pudding is the ideal accompaniment to roasted meats and birds, or cut it into large squares and serve as a main course with a green salad on the side.

Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

This breakfast casserole topped with runny eggs develops a terrific texture as it cooks slowly in a glass dish (which makes it easy to see when the bottom is perfectly browned).

Sesame Bagel Breakfast Casserole 

The key to a long, leisurely brunch is not having to work too hard! This breakfast-sandwich-inspired casserole with sesame bagel pieces is best assembled the night before, allowing the bread to soak up the egg custard. Simply pop in the oven the next morning and sip on mimosas while it bakes. 

Cheesy Grits Casserole

Using old-fashioned, stone-ground grits gives the casserole a better texture and flavor than quick cooking grits.

Butternut Squash and Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread

A terrific make-ahead breakfast strata from baker and pastry chef Zoe Nathan, who uses multigrain bread to add a distinct flavor to this satisfying casserole.

Blueberry Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal

Blueberries are great on top of baked quinoa with steel-cut oats. They're even better cooked inside. You can't go wrong with fresh or frozen blueberries.

Sausage-and-Maple Bread Pudding

This fantastic breakfast bread pudding is a fun, all-in-one take on French toast with maple syrup and sausage. Melted ice cream enriches the "custard" base.

Mexican Eggs in Purgatory

For the Italian breakfast dish Eggs in Purgatory, eggs are baked in a spicy tomato sauce. In this Mexican-inspired take, Grace Parisi substitutes a vibrant, fresh green sauce made with tomatillos, cilantro and scallions.

Zucchini-Tomato Strata

A French take on strata, or savory bread pudding, this simple summer dish contains zucchini, onion and tomatoes layered with slices of baguette, then baked with chicken stock and a little cream.

