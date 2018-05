This rich braise is sweet, smoky and pleasantly bitter all at once. It comes from a Food52 member with the screen name hardlikearmour, who uses a smoked porter from the Alaskan Brewing Company. If you can't find smoked porter, substitute a regular porter or another dark beer. Polenta is the ideal accompaniment for the short ribs and their luscious sauce, but mashed potatoes or egg noodles would also work well.