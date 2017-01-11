Bottles from the Best Blogging Winemakers

We paired bottles from some of our favorite producers with great F&W recipes.
La bauge au-dessus means "the wallow up above," a reference, perhaps, to the wine's high-elevation origins. It's dominated by berry and cherry flavors with an alluring, green tea–like, savory edge.
Pairing: Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam
Thanks to aromas of green apple and pear, and a fairly weighty palate, this nicely built Pinot Blanc is a great alternative for those who like unoaked Chardonnay.
Pairing: Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham
Big, rich fruit, lots of power; this Washington state wine's name is entirely appropriate.
Pairing: Lamb Tagine with Green Olives and Lemon
Don't be fooled by the playful label (which features an eight-year-old's watercolor)—this is a very serious wine. A classic New World–style Syrah, it delivers a cascade of luscious dark fruit, spice and oak flavors encased in ripe, chewy tannins.
Pairing: Cumin-Spiced Burgers with Harissa Mayo
Buena Vista's estate-harvested Chardonnay is classic California in style: butter, nut, toast and vanilla flavors with a rich texture.
Pairing: Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa
Cuvaison has been crafting delicious, dependable wines for more than four decades. This beautiful Chardonnay is soft and fruity, with fine acidity and a finish that lingers.
Pairing: Squid Pizza with Saffron Aioli
In the southern Rhône, 2007 was extraordinary, for wines at every price.
Pairing: Basil-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Lemon Vinaigrette
Mike Grgich has been king of the opulent, balanced California Chardonnay since the 1970s. His full-bodied 2007 is peach-scented and floral, with a pronounced minerality that keeps it elegant.
Pairing: Boudin Blanc with Leeks and Mustard Sauce
American wine regions tend to produce softer, more fruity dry rosés than European regions, making U.S. rosés a good complement to tangy dishes.
Pairing: Green Tomatoes with Pistachio Relish