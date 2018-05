Tim Cushman is a master at preparing raw fish. Here he dresses salmon with a little citrus-soy dressing, then tops it with fresh ginger and chives before bathing it in a hot sesame-oil mixture. The heat from the oil cooks the salmon just slightly, creating a luxurious texture and fragrance.

Pairing: Substanial Southern French white: 2007 M. Chapoutier Les Meysonniers Crozes-Hermitage Blanc.