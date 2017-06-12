Daniel Orr loved the blondies his mother, Mary Lu Orr, baked when he was growing up in Columbus, Indiana. "She was always taking fun recipes and trying to make them healthy," he recalls. Here, inspired by her, Orr folds in nutritious nuts and dried fruit along with sweet white-chocolate chips.
Pastry chef Bob Truitt loves anything that includes caramel and ice cream. “But there always needs to be a crunch,” he says. So he makes pecan-studded blondies the base for this sundae and adds a garnish of candied pecans.