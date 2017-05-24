Bison

From bison rib eye steaks with roasted garlic to seared bison strip loin with juniper and fennel, here are some delicious bison recipes.  

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Guinness-Marinated Bison Steak Sandwiches

Bruce Aidells's Guinness, soy sauce and molasses marinade adds moisture and a sweet-hearty flavor to these delicious steak sandwiches.

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Bison Steaks with Fig-Balsamic Sauce

At Maison Troisgros in France, Garrett Weber-Gale learned how to cook steak in a pan, which helps retain the juices. "Grilling," he says, "sucks the moisture out of meat." He's a big fan of bison, because it's leaner and higher in iron than beef, but beef tenderloin also works well here.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Spicy Green Bean and Tofu Stir-Fry with Ground Bison

Many cultures use meat as a flavoring instead of as the main ingredient. Here, ground bison adds substance and richness to the tofu and green beans in a chile sauce-spiked stir-fry. For the most sustainable and humane option, buy grass-finished bison.

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Seared Bison Strip Loin with Juniper and Fennel

Chris Cosentino spices his bison strip loin with juniper, since juniper berries often grow where bison graze; the bison can also be replaced with a beef strip loin. For putting a good crust on a juicy steak, Cosentino says, "A hot stone is awesome!" Sometimes known as cooking a la plancha, the method requires heating a smooth stone or cast-iron griddle over hot coals, creating a surface ideal for searing, no oil required. Pizza stones work well here.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Bison Rib Eye Steaks with Roasted Garlic

Choose earthy wines with earthy foods (see our 7 Rules for Perfect Pairing).

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up