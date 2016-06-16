Big Talents, Tiny Places: Small Paris Restaurants

Yves Camdeborde insists that the hors d'oeuvres spot next door to his legendary Left Bank brasserie Le Comptoir is not a tapas bar. (This is France, not Spain, he says.) Still, the place has no seats, so customers stand at the counter tapas-bar-style to eat dishes like octopus with shellfish broth, as well as Camdeborde signatures like chicken hearts with parsley.