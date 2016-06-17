Best Wine Bars in London

Today, wine bars are fashionable. There's even been talk that wine itself might be... *whisper it* cool. Things were very different when I was growing up. Wines bars were considered terribly old-fashioned. Most weren't even aimed at wine lovers. Instead, they were places to drink that were open later than pubs. You might have gotten some cheese and crackers or shop-bought pate to eat, if you were lucky. There was a chain in the north of England called Yates's Wine Lodge; from the name, you'd imagine it was a good place to discuss the difference between left bank and right bank Bordeaux. If you tried, you'd be in for a rude shock. On a Friday and Saturday night, Yates's would be crammed with people getting uproariously drunk on anything but wine.

Even during the dark days, however, there were places serving good quality wine and food, and some of them are still around. What the newer places offer is sharper cookery and more adventurous wines, many of which are available by the glass thanks to the wonders of Enomatic machines or the Coravin (a sort of handheld Enomatic that dispenses a tasting measure and then seals the bottle with an inert gas). So I thought it would be interesting to examine the now-thriving wine bar sector in London. I've tried to group them roughly in order of opening, so you go from very old school to bang up to date. —Henry Jeffreys

More
Food & Wine
1 of 15 Courtesy of El Vino

El Vino

A legend since 1879. Fleet Street used to be the home of London's newspapers, and this is where the journalists would drink and gossip. Women weren't allowed at the bar until the 1980s! It's less raucous now, as the customers are mainly lawyers. The food is basic; the meat pies are the thing to go for. The wine list is extremely old-fashioned, with lots of claret and generic white burgundy by the glass, and none the worse for it. It's recently been taken over by Davy's, a wine bar chain, so it's not clear what the future is. 47 Fleet St.; elvino.co.uk

Advertisement
2 of 15 © Philip Lobban

Gordon's

Entering Gordon's is like being in one of those Roger Corman adaptations of Edgar Allen Poe. The ceiling is incredibly low, and there are cobwebs and candles everywhere. I keep expecting Vincent Price to be at the next table. It's also a total tourist trap and can get unpleasantly busy, but is worth visiting for the amazing atmosphere. The by the bottle wine list is a bit dull, so I'd recommend you order sherry or madeira, which come directly from the barrel. 47 Villiers St.; gordonswinebar.com

3 of 15 © Hadrien Hadife

Le Beaujolais

It feels like nothing at all has changed in here since it opened in 1972. The wine list consists of mainly negociant Beaujolais; it's not the kind of place to share your obsession with low sulphur Morgon producers. You're here to have fun. Sobriety is positively frowned upon, and don't be surprised if you end up leaving with someone else's wife or husband. The food is good—especially the Boeuf Bourguignon. 25 Litchfield St.; lebeaujolais.london

Advertisement
4 of 15 © Emli Bendixen

Cork & Bottle

Another 70s stalwart. This place used to be very popular with the wine trade. That crowd has probably moved on to somewhere trendy in East London, which is a shame—because this place is still good. The room, a spacious and nicely lit cellar, is inviting, and the not particularly cheap wine list is full of tempting stuff, especially from Southern Rhone and Australia. It's recently changed hands and the food has improved. 44-46 Cranbourn Alley; thecorkandbottle.co.uk

Advertisement
5 of 15 © Akos Kovacs (UniqueAngle)

Albertine

Albertine is out in Shepherd's Bush in West London, and in the old days, when BBC TV center was around the corner, you might have tripped over Jeremy Irons or Maggie Smith sipping a glass of Muscadet. Since the studios closed in 2013, the clientele is now mainly newish locals who have been priced out of Notting Hill. The wine list very solid, with producers such as De Martino from Chile, just the sort of stuff that I like to drink at home. The food is good home-cooked stuff—beef stroganoff, chicken curry, and the like. It has a proper family feel. 1 Wood Lane; albertinewinebar.co.uk

Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy of Andrew Edmunds

Andrew Edmunds

A Soho stalwart, this is more of a restaurant, but it's notable for its extensive and good value wine list. I often run into the eponymous proprietor at tastings around London and he really knows his stuff. The cooking is simple bistro stuff, usually delicious. It's very romantic, too. 46 Lexington St.; andrewedmunds.com

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy of Mr Lawrence

Mr Lawrence

I count myself very lucky to have this place on my doorstep in South East London. They import their own wine from southwest France, as well as Champagne and Cognac. You can order food from the pub next door and eat it in the wood-paneled splendor of the dining room. A neighborhood gem, but worth going to visit as well. 391 Brockley Rd.; mrlawrencewinemerchant.co.uk

Advertisement
8 of 15 © Alison Mountjoy

Planet of the Grapes

This business started out as a shop in Holborn, and it has since expanded to three wine bars in the city and one further west in the neo-baroque Sicilian Avenue. You can buy wines to take away or, for a corkage fee, you can drink them on site with food. The wines are excellent, very much the kind of thing that you can imagine prosperous stock brokers drinking: claret, burgundy, Brunello, and Californian cabernets. Just don't ask for natural wine; the management doesn't approve of what they consider that hippy nonsense. 9/10 Bulls Head Passage, Leadenhall Market; planetofthegrapes.co.uk

Advertisement
9 of 15 © Paul Winch-Furness

Terroirs

This was the only natural wine bar in London when it opened in 2009. Some of the wines are a bit too natural for me, but the knowledgeable staff is always happy to steer me towards something more conventional. While the wines can be a little wacky, the food is decidedly classic: Very French, cassoulet and the like, and particularly good shellfish. They have a sister restaurant in East London called Brawn. 5 William IV St.; terroirswinebar.com

Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy of 10 Cases

10 Cases

The name comes from their policy of buying ten cases each of special wines and selling them until they're gone. They also do a regular house selection. On my last visit I had a very good Mosel Riesling by the glass and a Xinomavro from Greece with some great tapas. They're currently testing a one hour wine delivery service in central London, which means you don't even necessarily need to leave your home to get the 10 Cases experience. 16 Endell St.; 10cases.co.uk

Advertisement
11 of 15 © Rubina Varago

Wine Pantry

A few years ago, a bar that only sold English wine would have been a punchline to a joke. Not now. English sparkling wines in particular are winning plaudits all over the world. The still whites, even some reds, are catching up fast. Julia Stafford, the owner of this place in Borough Market, bursts with enthusiasm. If you come skeptical, like I did, you'll leave converted—especially after half dozen oysters and a glass of Henners Brut Reserve. 1 Stoney St.; winepantry.co.uk

Advertisement
12 of 15 © Patricia Niven

Quality Chop House

This London institution was closed for a few years, but it reopened in 2014 under new management. It lives up to its name by offering the finest pork chop I think I've ever had (sorry mum), especially with their signature confit potato. It has a great wine list, of course, with a very nice Bergerac as the house red. Particularly exciting are the early 20th century Rivesaltes and Maurys (sweet French wines not dissimilar to port), which they offer by the glass. 88-94 Farringdon Rd.; thequalitychophouse.com

Advertisement
13 of 15 © Andrew Conway

The Winemakers Club

This was once a branch of Oddbins, the chain of wine merchants where I worked in the late 90s. It's an incredible space under the Holborn Viaduct but beware, it's basically a cellar, so wrap up warm. The cold smell of damp mingled with wine when you walk into the bar took me back to my days in the wine trade. They offer a very interesting selection of wines, particularly good on Tuscany with Brunello from Sesti and Chianti from Riecine. There's simple food available to eat alongside. 41a Farringdon St.; thewinemakersclub.co.uk

Advertisement
14 of 15 © Juan Trujillo Andrades

Noble Rot

The owners of this place, Marks Andrew, a former wine merchant, and Dan Keeling, a former A&R man who discovered Coldplay, are geniuses at self-promotion. I've never known a new wine bar opening to get so much attention. Fortunately, it lives up to the hype: They've taken on a top chef, Paul Weaver, formerly of St. John's, and the wine list made me want to empty my savings account. On my last visit, I had some mouthwateringly juicy hogget (somewhere between lamb and mutton in age), which went down nicely with a well-priced bottle of Vina Tondonia Rioja. The owners edit a wine magazine—also called Noble Rot—that you can read while you wait for your food. 51 Lamb's Conduit St.; noblerot.co.uk

Advertisement
15 of 15 © 67 Pall Mall

67 Pall Mall

I hesitate to include this place, because it's a private members club—but the by the glass list is so extensive that I thought it worth mentioning. I had a delicious Cote Rotie from Jasmine for £9 a glass. It would be double anywhere else. With it I had some very good bar snacks, but there is a proper restaurant too. My advice is to befriend a member next time you're in London. 67 Pall Mall; 67pallmall.co.uk

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up