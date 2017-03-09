Best Travel Destinations Seen on Screen

As seen in: The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)

Before Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) embarked on an epic quest to destroy the ring, he lived in a cozy hole beneath the lush green hills of Hobbiton. A working sheep and cattle farm in the rural New Zealand town of Matamata (population 12,000) provided the vibrant backdrop. After director Peter Jackson finished the trilogy, the local government decided to leave the film's hobbit holes intact, and travelers to the picturesque countryside can now tour the set and farm.