After running the kitchen at Atlanta institution Woodfire Grill (left) for four years, Top Chef: Las Vegas finalist Kevin Gillespie is moving on to his next project—Gunshow, named in homage to his favorite childhood pastime. Slated to open in early 2013, Gunshow will have a more free-form style of service, with no menu and a format that recalls traditional dim sum. Gillespie will send his rustic, Southern-inspired dishes out to the dining room, letting guests choose items as they come out. “If you want it, you take it, if you don’t want it, that is fine too,” explains Gillespie. “You are the one in charge of your experience.” In the meantime, fans can try his food via recipes from his newly released book, Fire in My Belly.