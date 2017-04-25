Best Tiki Bars in the U.S.

Renowned tiki authority Jeff “Beachbum” Berry delivers the ultimate tiki experience at this island-themed bar: bamboo-paneled accents, brightly colored, outlandishly garnished cocktails and communal punches. The bar also offers a full menu of updated tiki cuisine, with dishes like a Hawaiian Cuban sandwich on pineapple bread and rumaki reimagined as bacon-wrapped jalapeño with water chestnuts and chicken liver mousse.