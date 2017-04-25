Best Tiki Bars in the U.S.

Jane Dange mixes outrageously fun tiki drinks behind the bar here. Try the highly Instagrammable Imperial Bulldog, with aquavit, cachaça, lime juice and pineapple juice, garnished with an entire bottle of Underberg bitters upside down in the glass.
Smuggler's Cove; San Francisco
Although this bar looks kitschy (tikimania!), mixologist-owner Martin Cate stocks over 200 rums and serves traditional drinks of the Caribbean islands and Prohibition-era Havana.
Renowned tiki authority Jeff “Beachbum” Berry delivers the ultimate tiki experience at this island-themed bar: bamboo-paneled accents, brightly colored, outlandishly garnished cocktails and communal punches. The bar also offers a full menu of updated tiki cuisine, with dishes like a Hawaiian Cuban sandwich on pineapple bread and rumaki reimagined as bacon-wrapped jalapeño with water chestnuts and chicken liver mousse.
This outdoor lounge excels at rum-centric cocktails, serving 1930s-, ’40s- and ’50s-style drinks and punches in scorpion bowls. The Green Eyed Bandit is made with cachaça, kale and cucumber juice, jalapeño, lime and sea salt.
