Before Eskender Aseged turned to Kickstarter to open this brick-and-mortar spot in March, the Ethiopian native served his modern African food at pop-ups around the Bay Area. At the communal tables at Radio Africa, he prepares fantastic $48 family-style dinners that start with soup and shared platters of appetizers (such as edamame hummus), followed by a trio of entrées—one meat, one fish and one vegetable. "Sharing dishes like Senegalese chicken with saffron onions and purple potatoes gives people something to talk about," says Aseged. But he serves just one dessert: rooftop-honey-roasted pears with spiced chocolate. radioafricakitchen.com.