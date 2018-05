Mary and Tito’s may not look like much from the outside, with its sun-faded sign and exterior, but this nearly 50-year-old adobe café was recognized as an American Classic by the James Beard Foundation in 2010. The famed secret weapon of this incredible spot is its fiery red chile sauce—killer with succulent braised pork in the New Mexican classic carne adovada, or drizzled over beef tacos in crisp corn tortilla shells. 505-344-6266.