Before Ikram Goldman relocated her shop to a striking, very red East Huron Street location in 2011, her original Rush Street storefront was the go-to destination for high-profile shoppers—Michelle Obama is a longtime client—looking for rare-to-Chicago designers like Viktor & Rolf and Azzadine Alaïa. The current 13,000-square-foot boutique is four times the original's size and houses an art gallery and a 10-table café that serves Mediterranean-inspired farm-to-table dishes by chef Christopher Sullivan. The lunchtime crowd is particularly fond of the fresh greens on the menu, which are sourced from Chicago farmers' markets and nearby suppliers. Among the most popular are the crispy oven-roasted kale chips appetizer and the 5 Salad, a single plate containing five different kinds of salads. ikram.com