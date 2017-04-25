Best Sriracha Recipes

For folks who love their food to bring on the heat, sriracha is a pantry must. It wasn't long before spicy food lovers discovered that sriracha was a hot sauce that tasted great on (or in) just about, well, anything. But what is the origin story of this versatile condiment? You may be surprised to learn this sauce’s humble beginnings. The History of Sriracha The origin of sriracha is mysterious, but it’s said to have been first produced in Si Racha, Thailand. The rooster sauce as we in the States know it, though, has a modern rags-to-riches story that epitomizes the American dream. Huy Fong Sriracha is the flavorful brainchild of immigrant David Tran, who began making his hot sauce in Vietnam in 1975. In its early days, his sriracha went by Sa-te and was delivered around his hometown in upcycled baby food jars via bicycle. Just four years later, Tran found himself fleeing Vietnam on a Taiwanese freighter called Huey Fong (which would serve as inspiration for his future company’s name) to America. After settling into his new home, roughly one year later he began making his hot sauce once more in a 5,000-square-foot building in Los Angeles’s Chinatown. Daily, he’d make pilgrimages in his blue van to restaurants and business owners with his assortment of sauces, such as chili garlic, sambal oelek, pepper sa-te sauce, sambal badjak and, of course, his sriracha hot sauce. Over the decades, through word of mouth (really—Huy Fong Foods has never had a marketing budget), the “secret” sriracha sauce was demanded in droves by consumers and is now sold in over ten countries. According to the LA Times, sriracha sales have grown from “$60 million to $80 million in the last two years alone,” with no end in sight despite the fact that Tran has never sought to patent his signature sauce. Many companies, from Frank’s Red Hot to Kikkoman, now feature a “sriracha” hot sauce, and Tran isn’t the least bit concerned about it. The CEO has been quoted multiple times stating that his only goal was to create a hot sauce beloved by all and that product would always be prioritized over profit. So, What Is Sriracha Anyway? Now that you know the incredible and heartwarming history of sriracha, what exactly is it? Sriracha’s base comes from sun-ripened, locally grown red jalapeño chiles that are pureed into a paste, then flavored with ingredients like “sugar, salt, garlic, distilled vinegar, potassium sorbate, sodium bisulfite and xanthan gum” (according to the bottle) and fermented for a few days. Tasty Sriracha Recipes If you're still a sriracha skeptic, we are here to convert you into a believer. We have a collection of recipes starring this beloved hot sauce that proves you can enjoy it with everything from eggs to soup.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 19

Sriracha Garlic Tofu with Mint

Amp up pan seared tofu with spicy Sriracha sauce and cooling herbs for a great dish that takes minimal effort.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 19

Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs

Joanne Chang's mother used to make hard-boiled eggs for dinner: She would add them to the beef or chicken she was braising in soy. This is Joanne's riff on those eggs, made spicy with hot sauce and wasabi.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 19

Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings

These crispy chicken wings get their heat from Sriracha, the Thai hot sauce that chef Michael Symon says is his favorite in the world. "We always have a couple of extra bottles at home, because my stepson blows right through the stuff."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 19 DAVE LAURIDSEN

Grilled Skirt Steak with Green Sriracha

"So many cultures have some version of a pesto or chimichurri," says Susan Feniger, who uses southeast Asian coconut, chiles and kaffir lime leaves to create a green Sriracha, a Thai-style hot sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 19

French Fries with Bulgogi and Caramelized Kimchi

Austin is loaded with food trucks, and the Korean-Mexican-Texan mash-up that is Chi'Lantro is one of chef Aarón Sanchez's favorites. For his famous late-night snack, Chi'Lantro chef and owner Jae Kim tops hot french fries with caramelized kimchi, grilled Korean-style beef and a mayonnaise spiked with Sriracha.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 19

Spicy Vietnamese Chicken Sandwiches

The Vietnamese accents here come from Sriracha (Southeast Asian chile sauce) and sweet-salty pickled onions.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 19

Sriracha Roasted Broccoli

Roasted broccoli gets a kick with a Sriracha sauce mixture, making it a great spicy side dish.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 19

Sriracha-Ranch Foam

Richard Blais loves aerating all sorts of dressings and condiments in a siphon. The Sriracha-ranch (or “Sri-rancha,” as he calls it) foam makes the perfect topping for a fried chicken cutlet sandwich.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 19

Sesame-Sriracha Glaze

This mayonnaise-based glaze, flavored with toasted sesame seeds and Sriracha chile sauce, is delicious brushed on all kinds of fish before roasting or broiling. Use it on skinless fish like halibut, mackerel or wild striped bass. Mixed with scallions and soy sauce, it becomes a terrific sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 19

Piquillo-Pepper Num Pangs

To save time, Ratha Chau suggests spiking store-bought pesto with chiles, lime and fish sauce instead of making the pesto here.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 19 © Con Poulos

Bacon Fried Rice with Avocado and Fried Eggs

Chef Ed Kenney uses both white and brown rices in this terrific bacon-studded dish that he serves at his casual Honolulu spot, Kaimuki Superette. "In Hawaii, we call it hapa rice; it's more interesting and flavorful than plain white rice," he says. "In Hawaiian, hapa means 'partial' and is often used as a term of endearment to describe people of mixed ethnic backgrounds."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
12 of 19

Classic Macaroni Salad

This classic creamy macaroni salad has just the right amount of crunchy vegetables.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
13 of 19

Extra-Hot Hot and Sour Soup

Because some like it extra hot, this Hot and Sour Soup packs heat from three different ingredients.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
14 of 19

Chicken Pineapple Stir-Fry

Chicken stir-fry gets a perfect hint of sweetness with the addition of pineapple.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
15 of 19

Honey-Garlic Baked Chicken

These easy-to-make drumsticks are sweet and garlicky and sure to become a family favorite.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
16 of 19 © Con Poulos

Grilled Lobsters with Miso-Chile Butter

Grilling lobsters at home, like F&W's Gail Simmons does, is supereasy if you have your fishmonger clean and halve the lobsters for you.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
17 of 19

Baked Sriracha Chicken Thighs

A healthy dose of Sriracha gives these bone-in chicken thighs an extra bump of flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
18 of 19

Sriracha Chicken Quesadillas

Spicy Sriracha chicken and lots of grated cheddar cheese make these quesadillas a party favorite.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
19 of 19

Sriracha Chicken and Edamame Salad Sandwich

This delicious Asian-inspired chicken salad is stuffed with spicy Sriracha chicken and healthy edamame.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up