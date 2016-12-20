Best Spinach Pie Recipes

From mini spinach-feta pies to a supper spanakopita, these best spinach pie recipes will have you fall in love with spinach in no time.

Mini Spinach-Feta Pies

Store-bought puff pastry makes easy work of these adorable spinach-and-feta puffs.

Spinach-and-Grape-Leaf Pie

Chef Alex Raij made this big, impressive pie, which she calls pastel de parra, to snack on throughout the weekend; a big slice is also satisfying as a meal.

Supper Spanakopita

Traditionally shaped into small triangles or made in large casserole dishes, the Greek spinach pies, known as spanakopita, are just as easy to roll into logs. This unconventional shape offers plenty of contrast between the crisp layers of buttered phyllo and the creamy, dill-flecked filling. Round out this vegetarian meal with a green salad.

 

Palestinian Spinach Pies

The spinach filling in these fatayer, inspired by a recipe from Palestinian-born baker Maha Ziadeh, isn't flavored with feta, as it is in the more common Greek spinach pies. Instead, it's spiked with lemon and sumac, a tangy Middle Eastern spice. Ziadeh forms the pies into a triangle, but the half-moon shape here is simpler to do.

 

Mini Spinach-and-Herb Pies

These terrific little pastries, stuffed with spinach and two cheeses, are made throughout the town of Chania in Crete. Every cook has a version (some use onions; some don't). Chef Evelina Makrinaki adds a splash of brandy to the dough, making it a little fluffy.

GO TO RECIPE

