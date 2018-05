Chef Mike Lata was on the forefront of the city's booming farm-to-table food scene, connecting diners with local farms for nearly a decade. His restaurant FIG (an acronym for Food is Good) is a modern space with a convivial atmosphere, and more often than not, packed with eager customers. The James Beard award-winner adds French flare to his low-country cuisine with dishes like John's Island tomato tarte Tatin, Prosecco-steamed inlet clams and a ballotine of chicken and sausage with roasted cherries. I cooked with Mike Lata once at a food fest in Florida and the guy is an amazing chef, immensely talented and a great guy to boot. eatatfig.com