At Saltwater in Detroit’s MGM Grand Casino, celebrity chef Michael Mina serves a twist on the Vietnamese street sandwich: A baby banh mi of breaded sea bass, pickled veggies and cilantro on a tiny bun (at left). mgmgranddetroit.com

A humble roadside burger chainlet founded in the 1940s, Telway sells mini-burgers topped with grilled onions for just $1. 6820 Michigan Ave.; 313-843-2146.