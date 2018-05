If you are more about the wine than the château, you will want to check out this surprising enclave in a Lompoc (that's lom-poke) industrial park. The 20+ wineries that share this space are a strong selection of top artisan producers in the county, labels like Fiddlehead, Samsara, Pali and Palmina. It is a working environment—some wines are produced right on premises, and the winemaker may very well be on hand to tell you about it. Open weekends; check the website for specifics. lompocghetto.com